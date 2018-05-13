Blake Shelton Sweetly Puts His Arm Around Gwen Stefani & Carries Apollo On Mother’s Day

Aw! Blake Shelton sure looked like he was loving life when he happily stepped out to go to church on Mother’s Day with Gwen Stefani and her kids. See the adorable pics here!

Blake Shelton, 41, looked as comfortable as could be when he stepped out with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 48, and her three sons, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4, to attend a mass at church for Mother’s Day on May 13 and it was truly special to see. The country singer carried little Apollo and walked with a smile as Gwen held Zuma’s hand and Kingston walked beside them. At one point, Blake also cozily held onto Gwen too. The precious party of five were all dressed in business casual attire that included button-down shirts and pants for the boys while Gwen rocked a black jacket, a pair of black leggings and leopard print heeled boots.

The holiday outing is just one of many that Blake, Gwen and her boys have been on together since the loving couple started dating back in 2015. From fishing trips in Blake’s hometown in Oklahoma to other holiday outings like the one on Easter, it’s always amazing to see how in tune they all seem to be around each other! Gwen and Blake often express their admiration for each other in public interviews and Blake truly seems to love spending time with Gwen’s boys as if they were his own. It’s always wonderful to see such love and support between families!

Although Blake doesn’t have any children of his own, his family outings with Gwen and her boys prove he’d be the best dad ever. It seems Gwen’s boys, who she had with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 52, love Blake just as much as he loves them! There are even reports that they would love for him to propose to their mom so that they can call him their stepdad. That would be awesome to see now wouldn’t it?!

We’ll continue to follow Blake and Gwen’s adorable romance and we hope they continue living their best lives together if it makes them happy!