Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: 1st Video Of Baby True Revealed — See Precious Newborn

Omg, Baby Thompson is JUST as gorgeous as we expected! Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s newborn daughter’s 1st video is here at last, and we are totally in love!

It doesn’t get much cuter than this! Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson‘s, 27, baby daughter, True Thompson, has been revealed, and the little one is beyond precious! Khloe gave birth on April 12 and, exactly one month later, on May 12, fans finally can see what the infant looks like. The videos were shared via Instagram and Snapchat, and we seriously cannot get over the cuteness! Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids as babies.

In the footage shared to Instagram, you can see True for the first time, albeit with a Snapchat filter on her – just like how Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian first shared footage of their babies Stormi Webster and Chicago West. “Happy one month old mama,” you can hear Khloe say in the background. “I love you pretty girl.” Aww! She also captioned the video with, “Happy One Month True.” She also shared even more shots of her precious angel to Snapchat!

SO sweet, right? We hope we’ll see even more pics of the little one soon. After all, while she was pregnant, Khloe was not shy about showing off her growing baby bump. In fact, to celebrate her 8-month mark, the Revenge Body creator flaunted her curves on social media, giving fans a look at her large belly. She also frequently posed in tight dresses and regularly shared snaps of herself online. But although KoKo fully embraced her journey to motherhood, as HollywoodLife.com has previously reported, she’s super psyched about getting her pre-baby bod back. In fact, the new mom was finally cleared on May 10 to start working out again!

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Also on May 10, Khloe gave fans a sneak peek of True via Snapchat, but unfortunately all that was visible in the pic was part of True’s tiny hand. The reality star was definitely teasing us with that one! Although Tristan was caught in a cheating scandal, which surfaced just two days before True’s birth, Khloe and her baby daddy have officially decided to try and make their relationship work.

VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian just introduced baby True to the world via Snapchat pic.twitter.com/jW8HLLMG1Y — Khloé Kardashian (@KhloeDaily) May 12, 2018

They’ve been spotted in public multiple times together doing things like going to the movies and eating lunch. Khloe even attended one of Tristan’s playoff games on May 5. For the sake of True, we’re glad these two are trying to work things out.