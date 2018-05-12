Kylie Jenner’s Bodyguard Finally Denies ‘Laughable’ Rumors That He’s Stormi Webster’s Dad

Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard Tim Chung has finally spoken out about the rumors that he’s Stormi Webster’s father. He called the claims ‘laughable’ and says he isn’t the child’s dad. See the full statement here!

After Twitter blew up with a fan conspiracy theory that Kylie Jenner‘s bodyguard Tim Chung is the real father to Stormi Webster, the security guard finally addressed the “laughable” rumors on his Instagram. “I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable. Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis [Scott], their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only,” he wrote.

He went on to add: “There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family.” He also noted in the caption that this would be his first and last statement on the matter.

The speculation started out on Twitter when fans got ahold of a photo of Kylie with the bodyguard. This image was then compared to pics of the lip-kit mogul’s daughter, with fans claiming that Stormi looks more like Tim than her real father. The rumors got so out of hand that the security guard even got bombarded with questions about it while out at the West Hollywood hot spot Delilah’s on May 10. He was reportedly asked about the controversy, but instead of denying the rumors, he simply said he “can’t answer that.”

Well, now we know for sure! We can finally all go back to our regular lives now that this Maury-esque case has been resolved.