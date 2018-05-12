Stormy Daniels Trolls Trump With Sexy American Flag-Themed Bikini — See Her Poolside Pic

Donald Trump won’t like this! Stormy Daniels got super patriotic by rocking a bikini with an American Flag print on it. See it here!

It seems that pretty much everything upsets Donald Trump, 71, and Stormy Daniels‘ latest look is likely no exception. The 39-year-old adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was photographed lounging by a pool in New York earlier this week. For the occasion, she, of course, wore a bathing suit – but opted to get a bit patriotic by wearing one with an American Flag-inspired design on it.

Stormy has been incredibly vocal lately about everything from her alleged affair with the President to conspiracy theories surrounding her. Earlier this week, someone accused her of being a member of the infamous sex cult, NXIVM. A Twitter account even went so far as to showing a photo of Daniels with zoomed-in photos of a tattoo which was then compared to the branded mark of the sex cult. Thankfully, the porn star laid these ludicrous rumors to rest. “1. I’m a model NOT a client. 2. You are a f–king psycho. There are literally thousands of pics/video of me nude to disprove your terrible photoshopped conspiracy theory,” she tweeted in response to the theory that she was branded with the cult’s letters (the initials “K R”) and got a tattoo to hide it.

She also dished dirt on Trump to Penthouse for the magazine’s May/June issue. “Before I met him, I thought that he was on TV and had funny hair,” she said, referring to her initial thoughts of him prior to their alleged affair in 2006. She also noted that his “funny hair” which has essentially turned into its own meme, does not, as the interviewer as “stay still as he has sex.” She said, “No, [his hair is] real. He chose that.”

Getting even further into TMI territory, the interviewer asked if the Celebrity Apprentice alum’s penis “wasn’t big.” Stormy answered “yeah” before drawing the line at mocking him. When the journalist joked, “like his fingers,” she retorted, “I don’t want to shame anybody.” As for the sex, when asked if it was good, she said drily, “What do you think?”