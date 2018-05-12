Selena Gomez ‘Screamed’ After Seeing Bella Hadid & The Weeknd’s Kissing Pic: She Was ‘Shocked’

Oh no! It looks like Selena Gomez didn’t take too kindly to the pictures of Bella Hadid and The Weeknd making out in Cannes! Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 28, dated for ten months before breaking up in October. Now, it looks like he’s moving on with the woman he dated prior to Sel, Bella Hadid, 21. The couple reunited in Cannes for a steamy makeout session, and the photos got ’round to the “Hands To Myself” hitmaker who wasn’t expecting her ex (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) to reunite with his former flame. “Selena screamed, ‘what the hell,’ when she found out about Bella and Abel making out in Cannes,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

But the former Disney darling does want the best for The Weeknd. “She is sad things didn’t work out between her and Abel and thinks he is a great guy, so she hopes he can find happiness,” our insider added. “But she was completely shocked and can’t believe they are back together after everything they have been through.” As you might recall, Selena started dating the “Starboy” singer just two months after his split from the supermodel – which isn’t a ton of time to get over a breakup. “Selena believed Abel when he told her he was completely over Bella and that they were totally done for good, so Selena can’t believe they are back together and showing such PDA in France,” our source said.

Bella and The Weeknd shocked fans when footage of them locking lips at an after-party during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival was posted online. The pair reunited at the Magnum x Alexanger Wang VIP Party on May 10. They even reportedly left the bash together “Bella clearly asked him to leave with her,” an insider told Daily Mail, since their exit appeared to be planned.

Selena, on the other hand, is single right now after breaking up with her own on-off boyfriend Justin Bieber, 24, who she reconnected with shortly after her split from the “Call Out My Name” crooner. She’s since released a song called “Back To You” with lyrics that very clearly mention how, if given the chance, she’d go back to a past lover, and even wants to be with them when she’s with someone else. That situation seems to keep happening these days.