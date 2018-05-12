Iggy Azalea Brushes Her Teeth In A Thong & Says ‘It’s My Lifestyle’ — Is She Tempting Tyga?

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram on May 11 to post an extremely sexy pic of herself brushing her teeth in a private plane while squatting down and showing off her bare behind in a tiny thong. Check out the provocative pose here!

Iggy Azalea, 27, took to Instagram on May 11 to show off her booty in a big way when she posted a revealing private plane pic of herself brushing her teeth while wearing nothing but a thong and bra. The singer’s bare behind could be seen in full view as she squatted down with her back towards the camera in the photo while wearing tan-colored heeled boots. “It’s my lifestyle,” she captioned the sultry snapshot which definitely got the attention of many of her followers.

This isn’t the first time Iggy posted such a revealing pic. She’s known for regularly showing off her toned body on social media and her behind is definitely one part of her body that she likes to show off most. Whether she’s in a swimsuit or simply posing nude, the Australian knows how to flaunt what she’s got! She even once let French Montana use her butt as a pillow so it’s no surprise that she would choose to post another confident pic!

The blonde beauty’s brave pic comes at a time when she’s been in major headlines due to the speculation about her romance with Tyga, 28. The two music stars have been rumored to be in a relationship since they were spotted holding hands at Coachella a few weeks ago but it doesn’t seem like things have been all roses between them. They’re reportedly having a difficult time and we’re not sure how much longer they’ll be together but perhaps Iggy’s new pic will help? It’s entirely possible!

It’s my lifestyle. A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on May 11, 2018 at 10:34pm PDT

We’re always on the lookout for wild Iggy photos! We can’t wait to see what she comes up with next.