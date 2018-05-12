Gallery
Jessica Simpson, Kourtney Kardashian & More Moms Who Go Out In Just Tops, No Bottoms — Pics

Jessica Simpson holds hands with her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson while out in New York City Pictured: Jessica Simpson, Maxwell Drew Johnson Ref: SPL1695026 120518 Picture by: Peter Parker/Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and her friend Jonathan Cheban enjoyed a night out at Catch LA after Kanye West's concert at The Forum. The mother-of-three wore a vintage Metallica t-shirt with thigh high blue velvet boots. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban BACKGRID USA 27 OCTOBER 2016 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Venice Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Venice Beach, CA - Model, Chrissy Teigen, showed she has no problem balancing herself in sky-high heels while pregnant and carrying 3 large pastry boxes. The sexy star looked flawless in a stupid shirt dress she paired with 5 inch nude heels. Regardless of her impressive balancing skills, her husband, John Legend, quickly jumped into action when he saw his pregnant wife coming around the corner with all the boxes and opened the door for her as she got close to the car.

Who needs pants when you look this good! Jessica Simpson and Blake Lively are just a few of the stunning celeb moms who regularly venture out without any bottoms! See who else has adopted the insane sexy trend!

Let’s say your a famous Hollywood mom who has incredible legs. You could show them off in a skimpy skirt or booty-displaying shorts…or you could just abandon bottoms altogether! It’s a red-hot trend that gorgeous celeb mamas are adopting and we are so very grateful! Take Beyonce, 36; the songstress has this leggy look down to a science! All she needs is a football jersey to highlight her sexy stems! But she is most definitely not alone!

In February, Ryan Reynolds‘ better half Blake Lively, 30, was spotted exiting her New York apartment building in nothing but a sweater and leather boots while carrying a furry coat over her shoulder! This is the kind of ensemble to help her incredible legs get the double-takes they deserve! Apparently even Blake’s daughter Ines Reynolds noticed she was missing something when she left that day! “True story: As the elevator closed my daughter yelled after me, “Oh no mama, you forgot your pants!” she captioned photos of her steamy look! Hilarious and precious as the same time!

And we can’t forget Jessica Simpson! The 37-year-old mother-of-two has totally mastered this bold look! Of course, it doesn’t hurt that she has amazing legs, which she effortless shows off in sweaters and knee-high leather boots! It’s the perfect mixture of covered up and yet letting it all hang out! Never stop dazzling us your bottomless looks, all you hot mamas out there!