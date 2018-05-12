Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina Slams Azealia Banks Amid Heated Feud — See Her Post

Oh snap! Now Cardi B’s younger sister Hennessy Carolina is taking a shot or 2 at Azealia Banks as this feud rages on! Check out what she wrote right here!

It doesn’t look like the bad blood between fellow rappers Cardi B, 25, and Azealia Banks, 26, is showing any signs of stopping! It got so ugly, the “Bodak Yellow” songstress decided to delete her Instagram! Now, Cardi’s younger sister Hennessy Carolina is lashing out at Azealia! Hennessy posted a photo of Banks wearing barely-there thong garment that leaves very little to the imagination while walking a red carpet recently. “What was your excuse,” she captioned the image. “Your intelligent a** told yourself to go out to carpet event like this?”

This new swipe is just the latest directed at Azealia after she admitted to once calling Cardi an “illiterate untalented rat.” “I feel like maybe two years ago the conversation surrounding black women’s culture was really reaching an all time high,” she said, after owning up to the insult on The Breakfast Club on May 11. “We were really discussing our power amongst ourselves and Beyonce came out with ‘Lemonade’ and there was just this really…intelligent conversation going on nationally. And then everything just kind of changed. And then it was like, Cardi B.” Yikes!

Cardi B s sister takes to Instagram trying to drag Azealia Banks pic.twitter.com/eW3H071huI — da baddest (@lamikiminaj) May 12, 2018

Before Cardi deleted her Instagram on Saturday, May 12, she clapped back! “Beyonce? Wasn’t Beyonce the same woman she was talking s*** about and dragging all over the media? I’m from the hood I speak how I speak… I never asked to be a example or a role model I don’t want to change my ways because I’m famous that’s why I just mind my business. This from a woman that bleached her skin but want to advocate. Goodbye.” Whoa! Something tells us the epic feud between these 2 is just getting started!