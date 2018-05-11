Young Lo: 5 Things To Know About Rapper Being Sued With Chris Brown For Alleged Sexual Assault

Rapper Young Lo and Chris Brown are being sued by a woman who claims she was allegedly raped by Lo inside Brown’s home in 2017. But, who really is Young Lo? — Here’s 5 fast facts about him!

Young Lo and singer Chris Brown, 29, are being sued by an unidentified woman — named as “Jane Doe X” in legal documents — who alleges she was repeatedly raped at Brown’s Los Angeles home in 2017. The woman claims that the alleged assaults occurred during a party where drugs and alcohol were present. While Lo has spoken out, Brown has yet to address the allegations and lawsuit. HollywoodLife.com obtained the legal documents involving the case, which you can view in our attached gallery. Check out five facts about Lo, below!

1. Here’s Young Lo’s response to the horrific allegations — “Lowell vehemently denies these false and defaming accusations originated last year, ending with no arrests, no proof, an inconclusive rape kit and after a police investigation — no charges filed,” his attorney Anthony Willoughby said, via TMZ. “This civil lawsuit is a blatant attempt at a money grab and to harm the reputation of my client while encouraging PR noise for Gloria Allred while she exploits this young woman for her own financial gains and public persona.”

2. Young Lo’s real name is Lowell Grissom Jr. — He resides in LA, according to his apparent Twitter account, which is not verified. His stage name is EverybodyKnowsLo.

3. Lo appears to be very good friends with Brown, as he’s featured in a few projects with the singer. — Music videos online contain tracks which feature both artists, including “Everybody” and more songs from mixtapes.

4. He has collaborated with many notable names in the music industry. — Young Lo has tracks with Chris Brown, Rich The Kid, Murda Beatz, and Young Blacc, as seen on his alleged SoundCloud page. The page also details that he his a “rapper/producer from Chris Browns’s OHB.”

5. He has made his Instagram account private, allegedly since news of the lawsuit broke. — However, Lo has a slew of photos with celebrities and high profile friends, according to reports.