Travis Scott Caught Looking At $275,000 Diamond Rings: Proposing To Kylie On Mother’s Day?

Is Travis Scott going to pop the question to Kylie Jenner on Mother’s Day? A Calabasas insider EXCLUSIVELY told HL about how he was spotted looking at ‘huge sparklers’ at the Kardashians’ favorite jewelry store.

Travis Scott, 26, was looking at some huge engagement rings last week, which begs the question: is he secretly planning to propose to Kylie Jenner on Mother’s Day? A Calabasas source EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about his recent trip to a jewelry store that’s been causing major engagement rumors. “Travis was spotted at Polacheck’s Jewelers in Calabasas shopping for engagement rings last week,” our source said. “He was looking at some huge sparklers at the same store where Kylie and the rest of the family shops on a regular basis.”

And not only was Travis looking at engagement rings, the items he was looking at had enormous diamonds worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. “The rings he was looking at featured massive diamonds, well over 4 or 5 carats and cost over $275,000.00,” our source went on to say. “He was looking at other jewelry too, so it was unclear if he was there to buy a ring for a surprise mother’s day engagement or what, but the timing would be perfect.”

Apparently, Travis is furious over rumors that Kylie’s bodyguard is allegedly Stormi Webster‘s biological father. “Travis is becoming uncomfortable with Kylie‘s good-looking bodyguard and he is finally telling her it’s time for him to go,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “When the news first broke that fans thought the bodyguard could be the father, both Kylie and Travis laughed it off. As time went on and more and more people told Travis how hot the bodyguard is and how much he looked like little Stormi, it began to really get to Travis and he is now sick of hearing about it.”