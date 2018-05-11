20 Most Adorable Photos Of Tiny With Her Youngest Daughter Heiress

Tiny and her daughter Heiress just melted our hearts on the cover of ‘Rolling Out’ Magazine! So, why not celebrate Mother’s Day with more adorable pictures of the mother-daughter duo?!

There’s nothing like a mother’s love, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris sure has it for her four kids. Her youngest, Heiress Diana, 2, just stole all of our hearts, posing with her mom in Rolling Out, and we’re so obsessed with this cute pair! “She is the best gift ever,” Tiny told the outlet, where the two posed in matching graphic sweaters and white jeans. Tiny welcomed Heiress on March 26, 2016, when she was 40 years old, with husband T.I. The pair already had two children together, Major and King, and Tiny has her daughter Zionnique, from a previous relationship. “This time around has been a more fun experience because I’m able to enjoy being older and enjoying motherhood from an older perspective. She came at a time that was perfect,” Tiny said. So cute!

The love Tiny has for all her children is evident, but the photos she shares with Heiress are beyond cute! “I promise nothing is more rewarding & gratifying then being a Mother!!! My biggest achievement in life is these amazing kids that God Blessed me to have,” she captioned a photo from the shoot on her Instagram. The Xscape singer also posted several adorable photos of Heiress while they traveled on tour together. One photo in particular shows Zionnique holding Heiress on her shoulders, wearing noise-canceling headphones and looking out at awe as she watches her mom perform! Others include the pair enjoying the beach together, Tiny treating Heiress on her second birthday to a day at the amusement park, and Heiress dancing, giving Tiny her “daily dose of sunshine.”

Heiress also has her own Instagram, of course, (monitored by parents and family) and there “she” posts adorable videos and pictures of herself with family and friends! She shares the cutest pics of her and her mama, like a photo of she and Tiny posing on a balcony, with Tiny rocking a Fashion Nova denim jumpsuit, and Heiress looking cuter than ever!

We know this is all about Tiny and Heiress, but there are some pretty adorable pictures of Heiress and her dad T.I., too!