Stormy Daniels Slams Speculation She’s Part Of NXIVM Sex Cult: It’s A ‘Terrible Conspiracy Theory’

Now this is wild! Stormi Daniels is on the defense after online conspirators claimed she was a branded member of a sex cult, NXIVM! Now, she’s viciously denying the claim and her reasoning is quite interesting…

Stormy Daniels, 39, whose real name is Stephanie A. Gregory Clifford, is slamming claims she is a branded member of the infamous sex cult, NXIVM. “1. I’m a model NOT a client. 2. You are a f–king psycho. There are literally thousands of pics/video of me nude to disprove your terrible photoshopped conspiracy theory,” she tweeted in response to a theory that she was branded with the cult’s letters (the initials “K R”) and got tattooed to cover it up. A Twitter account came after Daniels with zoomed-in photos of her tattoo, comparing it to a branded mark, that of the sex cult.

However, Daniels says it’s a “surgery scar” that people are claiming is the branded symbol. “Yes. Please show us more proof. It is a tattoo covering a surgery scar. Plenty of before/after pics online…and more importantly videos,” she wrote in a second tweet. The Twitter account Daniels was going back and forth with claims the photos were not altered and that they can provide more proof to back up their theory.

NXIVM, a purported self-help organization, has been at the center of a sex trafficking scandal involving its founder Keith Raniere, 57, and Smallville actress Allison Mack, 35. Both were charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. Mack was allegedly Raniere’s top recruiter.

Raniere was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to all three charges on May 4. Mack also pleaded not guilty to all three counts during her initial appearance and arraignment. She was later released on a $5 million bond at the end of April.

The NXIVM cult began making headlines at the end of 2017, when actress Catherine Oxenberg revealed that her 26-year-old daughter, India, was a member. She issued a desperate, public plea to help her get India out of the alleged horrific organization. Members of the cult were allegedly forced to have sex with Raniere, and were then branded with a secret symbol featuring his and Mack’s initials.

Frank Parlato, the journalist who first published the horrors of NXIVM and used to work as the group’s publicist, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Mack and India [Oxenberg] made a “pact” to stand up for Raniere, even if it meant being put behind bars. “She believes she’s doing good work and that she’s helping to save the world by helping Keith.”