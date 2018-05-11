8 Sexy Stars Posing With Hairy Legs: Rihanna, Bella Thorne & More

Who said women HAVE to shave their legs? Celebs like Rihanna are going against the norm and publicly showing off their hairy calves with pride. Get inspired by seeing pics of these eight women!

Leg hair…who cares? The history of hair removal is steeped in misogyny, with false beliefs that having body hair equated uncleanliness. And, of course, only women were subject to this. Men could have as much hair as they want without any judgement. While body hair removal has gone in and out of style for the past decades — and even hundreds, or thousands of years — in the modern era it’s expected that women shave their legs and armpits, shape pubic hair, and groom their eyebrows.

It’s 2018 now, and unfortunately it’s still a topic of discussion when a woman grows out their body hair. Doubly when they proudly flaunt it! That’s why it’s important when famous women, like Rihanna, Bella Thorne, or Paris Jackson, don’t bother to shave their legs. If they don’t want to do it, why should you?

Paris has spoken openly about why she doesn’t shave. The model told i-D magazine in 2017 that celebrity culture makes it hard for anyone to feel comfortable “in our own skin 24/7. Especially with what the media is constantly feeding us. I still have countless insecurities and fears, like everyone else I know.” She later posted a cute Instagram pic that showed her hairy legs, captioned, “If you’re not competing with your brother over who can grow longer leg hair wyed.” Seriously, though; she’s right.

Fans noticed that in Rihanna’s recent bikini selfie, she had hairy legs. Rather than being shocked, it made them want to join in on not shaving either! ““if Rihanna can have leg hair bitch so can I!!! I’m lit!” someone commented.“Seeing Rihanna post bikini pics with hairy legs gives me life like YESSS sorry I don’t have tim e to shave everyday like society wants me to.”

See pics of famous women, like Lindsay Lohan, Paris, Bella, and Rihanna, who have publicly went without shaving their legs in our gallery above!