‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Premiere Pics: Dove Cameron & Emilia Clarke Shine On Red Carpet

The stars of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ lit up the red carpet at the film’s premiere in Hollywood on May 10. We’ve got Emilia Clarke and more stunning celebs.

It would be an understatement to call Solo: A Star Wars Story one of the most anticipated films of the year. While it doesn’t open until May 24, the cast gathered in Hollywood for the film’s big premiere on May 10. Emilia Clarke, 31, plays Qi-Ra, a femme fatale who plays a big part in young Han Solo’s life and boy did she bring the glamour to the red carpet. The Game of Thrones star is now going to be part of the Star Wars family forever and she turned up in a gorgeous red off the shoulder ball gown featuring a white daisy pattern and ruffles around the top. While she rocks her naturally brunette locks in Solo, she’s currently filming GOT so she has Daenerys Targaryen’s platinum blonde hair at the moment.

Dove Cameron attended the premiere, and while she isn’t in the film she is part of the Disney family. The Descendants actress killed it on the carpet in a tight burgundy top with sequins and a sheer skirt that showed off a black bodysuit underneath. It’s definitely one of the 22-year-old’s most daring looks yet and she added a sexy smoky eye and long blonde waves to top off her style.

Thandie Newton, 45, plays Val in the film and looked incredible in a black gown with white dots and a sheer bottom showing off black panties, just like Dove. Her top consisted of asymmetric puffy sleeves and a high neckline for a dramatic effect. Little is known about her character, but a teaser just dropped on May 9 where she threatened to shoot Han! It did seem like they eventually become allies though.

The men's side came to represent in the form of red suit perfection that was Donald Glover. The 34-year-old actor, director, writer, singer, songwriter, and all around brilliant guy also is a fashion force! He wore a bright red shirt unbuttoned to show some chest hair and a slightly darker red jacket and pants. Seriously, who else could pull off two shades of red and have it look so amazing? He wore white leather dress shoes to top off the ensemble. Donald plays the younger version of the iconic Lando Calrissian character. He said it was actually really easy, just showing up on set and acting out his lines, as opposed to on his award-winning F/X show Atlanta where he's the star, creator, executive producer, directs occasionally, writes numerous episodes and composes music.