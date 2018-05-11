HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVE premiering Silentó and British EDM act LZ7’s new single ‘Legends.’ After one listen, you’ll be absolutely addicted to this song that’s perfect for the club.

You’re going to start bopping while listening to “Legends.” That’s how addicting the track is. The collaboration between Silentó and LZ7 is total dynamite. “Legends” is a bonafide hit that you’re not going to want to stop listening to. And, hey, you don’t have to! You’ve probably got tons of fun summer weekend plans, and you’re going to want to add this catchy banger to your list of must-play songs. Silentó’s verses are LIT!

“I remember the first time I heard the song I knew that this was something I wanted to be a part of,

because the song was about being a legend,” Silentó tells HollywoodLife. “That’s what I’m set out to be when my career is all said and done, and I was feeling like this is a perfect way to continue my journey to do just so. I’m set to release my EP “Fresh Outta Of High School” on May 25, and then this will be in rotation as well, which will help me to continue to display my versatility as a artist and give my fans around the world some more much awaited content that they deserve. Myself and Lindz I know would love to continue to motivate our fans to keep striving to be legendary in whatever it is that they set out to do in life. And, lastly, I am asking for everyone to go to their social media outlets and hashtag #iamalegend.”

Lindz West of LZ7 added: “The essence of the song is focused on who you, out of anyone that ever lived, would most like to spend 5 minutes with? Who in the whole of time has been that legend person that, if you got in their space, what would you actually ask them? Who is that legend that you look up to? Silento heard the track and the drop took him to a new place where the USA meets the U.K. in a united assault on the senses! It’s a summer dance floor filler!”

This is a huge month for Silentó. His first album is dropping May 25. The rapper is best known for his debut single and mega hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).” Guess what? There’s going to be a “Watch Me” part 2! We’re not worthy! With “Legends,” Silentó’s proving he’s a force to be reckoned with in music. We can’t wait to see what else he has in store!