Selena Gomez Fans Convinced She’s Flirting With Justin Bieber Look Alike In New Music Video

Selena Gomez’s love interest in her new music video looks a lot like her ex, Justin Bieber! And, fans think it makes total sense since the song is about having a hard time getting over an ex! What do YOU think!

Justin Bieber, 24, is that you? The love interest in Selena Gomez‘s new music video for “Back To You” has a striking resemblance to her ex and fans are freaking out! She tweeted a a preview of the video on May 10, which shows her sporting a bob and vintage outfits while frolicking through a field with her love interest nearby. And, the sultry male appears to be donning Bieber’s old haircut — you know, the boyish side swoop he used to tussle with one flawless hair flip — he rocked when he began dating Sel in 2010. Now, fans are insisting the casting of the Bieber look alike was purposeful, and it’s actually not a bad theory. But, take a look below and let us know what you think!

Sel’s new track — which will be featured in the second season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why — seems to be a nod to her relationship with Bieber, as it details the difficulties of getting over an ex. And, every Jelena fans knows these two have had their fair share of ups and downs through the years. With lyrics like, “Let a couple year water down how I’m feeling about you” and “Everybody knows we got unfinished business,” the song certainly seems to be a Jelena anthem.

Speaking of “unfinished business,” Sel and JB had just that back in October 2017, when they began dating again after she split with The Weeknd, 28. Sadly, the two decided to take some sort of break in March 2018, right around Bieber’s 24th birthday (March 1).

Sel’s full music video will be released at a later time, but check out the sneak peak below (via Spotify).