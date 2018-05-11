Scott Disick Has ‘Baby Fever’ & Wants To Start A Family With Sofia Richie

Scott Disick is apparently ready to be a dad again! HL learned exclusively, the father-of-three is currently trying to ‘convince’ his teen GF, Sofia Richie, to have his babies! Get the details here.

Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie‘s, 19, relationship has been on the fast track pretty much since they started dating about a year ago. But now that the two are in a great place, and feeling more stable than ever together, it seems Scott is ready to take things to the next level in a MAJOR way! Although the reality star has three kids of his own, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Scott feels ready to expand his family even more — and this time he wants Sofia to be his baby mama!

“Its been a about a year that Scott and Sofia have been together, and he wants to make things a little more official by trying to talk to Sofia about starting a family,” a source close to Scott shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t need to be married to her — just like it was with Kourtney — but he is having baby fever, and he would like to convince her to be a mother herself.” However, as we’ve reported before, Sofia is NOT down to get pregnant. After all, the model is still so young.

Although Sofia does love spending time with Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, she enjoys having her freedom –at least for now. In fact, earlier this year, the fivesome vacationed together in Mexico, and afterwards, Sofia was more sure than ever about waiting to have kids. “Sofia is already over mommy duty, after just a few days away with Scott and his kids,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY in March. “Even though they have the help of nannies on their spring break trip to Mexico, Sofia is quickly realizing how much work it takes to be a parent.”

So it looks like Scott has his work cut out for him! “She loves Scott’s kids but they are a handful,” our source added. “Sofia may be mature for her age, but she is still really young and is in no way ready to be a mom.”