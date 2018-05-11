Rita Ora Gets Love From Cardi B, Charli XCX & Bebe Rexha On Sizzling New Song ‘Girls’

Get ready to hear your new summer jam. Rita Ora finally released her long awaited single, ‘Girls,’ a banger of a track that features Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and the reigning queen of hip-hop, Cardi B!

It’s been quite a while since the wold has heard some new music from Rita Ora, 27, and the wait was certainly worth it. She returned in a big way, dropping “Girls” on May 11. Rita wasn’t alone on “Girls,” as the long-awaited comeback track features a trio of amazing women: Charli XCX, 25, Bebe Rexha, 28, and the hottest rapper on the scene today, Cardi B, 25. The lyrics of the song explore the topic of bisexuality, with the women singing about kissing other girls and not needed a man. You can listen above!

“Girls” has been cooking for a long time ago, as tidbits of the song have been floating around since late 2017. Charli and Bebe’s involvement was well known, but Rita didn’t confirm Cardi was on the track until May 4. “I’m so happy to finally announce my new single GIRLS feat some amazing powerful women who have inspired me so much!”

“These past few years I’ve been so inspired by all the strong women I’ve seen who aren’t afraid to be themselves,” Rita told RapUp. “For those who aren’t afraid to rule the world, this is our anthem. A celebration of love. And of course thank you to all the fellow boss women who so kindly graced this song with me — each representing who they are and where they are from. I hope you dance your socks off with us!”

Charli and Rita teamed up in the past, collaborating on 2015’s “Doing It” and Rita appearing on a remix of Charli’s “After The Afterparty.” When it came to teaming up with Rita again, it was a no-brainer. “When Rita asked me to be on this song I was instantly up for it. She’s one of my favorite people I’ve met through music, a genuine person who is really funny and someone I count as a true friend. There’s nothing more fun than making music with your friends,” she said.

Rita’s last single was “For You,” the collab she did with Liam Payne for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack. Rita’ sophomore album, the follow-up to 2012’s Ora, has reportedly been pushed back to the fall. As for Cardi, the major project she’s “dropping” next is her baby with Offset. The “Be Careful” rapper is reportedly due in July. She’s since taken time off from performing but thanks to Rita’s new song, the world will still get plenty of Cardi.