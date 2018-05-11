Well, this is interesting! Meghan Markle will reportedly say ‘I do’ in front of her TV husband, Patrick J. Adams when she marries Prince Harry on May 19! And, he’s not the only one attending the royal wedding from the cast! — Awkward or? …

Suits is headed to London town! — Meghan Markle, 36, will marry Prince Harry, 33, with her on-screen Suits husband, Patrick J. Adams, 36, according to Access Online. And, there’s nothing awkward about it, whatsoever! Adams will reportedly attend the royal wedding at St George’s Chapel on May 19 with his wife of two years, actress, Trojan Bellisario, 32. If you didn’t know, (SPOILERS AHEAD) Adams and Meghan‘s characters, (Rachel Zane and Michael Ross) got married during the season seven finale. Adams, who actually played Meghan’s love interest for seven seasons on the hit USA show, has been close friends with the her offscreen for years.

Adams won’t be the only Suits cast member at the most anticipated wedding of the year, according to the report. Gabriel Macht and his wife Jacinda Barrett will attend the royal nuptials, as well as about 25 other members of the Suits cast, a source tells the site. And, the cast is “trying to put together a dinner on the Friday night,” the source reveals. Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen and Gina Torres who plays Jessica Pearson, are also confirmed to attend the wedding, Access reports. Bonnie Hammer, an NBCUniversal executive and longtime mentor to Meghan is also reportedly slated to attend.

The cast members who will be in attendance are reportedly coordinating their looks and glam for the wedding. In fact, some of the cast members have enlisted insight from members of the wardrobe department to properly prepare for the Queen’s dress code. What is Queen Elizabeth’s dress code? — Well, it’s quite strict, with men required to wear morning coats, with women obliged to wear pantyhose and fascinators or hats.

Meghan and Harry will tie the knot at Windsor Caste in less than two weeks. As we previously learned, Meghan will not have a maid of honor on her big day. “She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” a palace spokesman said on Friday, May 4. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.” Nonetheless, both of Meghan’s parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle, with play in the royal wedding.

As for what else you should know about the royal wedding? — While the official guest list has yet to be revealed, 600 invitations were sent out and issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. All guests who received an invitation are invited to the service, as well as a lunchtime reception at St George’s Hall, hosted by the Queen. Approximately 200 guests were invited to the reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles, which will take place later that evening.

Kensington Palace also revealed that Meghan and Harry decided on pastry chef Claire Ptak, founder of Violet Bakery, to create their lemon elderflower wedding cake.

Prince Harry and Meghan — who began dating in 2016 — announced their engagement on November 27, 2017.