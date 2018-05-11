‘L&HH’ Star Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape: Why Her BF & Video Partner Akbar Think She Leaked It Herself

Did ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Teairra Mari leak her own sex tape!? Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details on what we’ve learned!

Fans everywhere were shocked on May 9 when a sex tape surfaced allegedly involving Love & Hop Hop: Hollywood star Teairra Mari. Now, according to insiders, we’re learning that it’s possible Teairra herself might have leaked the video, according to Akbar Abdul-Ahad, her BF and the man who is allegedly in the sex tape! “Akbar is telling everyone that he’s hiding from Teairra,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He says she smashed up two of his rides yesterday after he accused her of leaking the video herself.” Whoa!

The insider added that Akbar is willing to say he’s in the video and that he’s fearful she’ll lash out again over the sex tape’s release. “He admits it’s him in the video but swears he never leaked it, which is why he’s convinced she did it for the attention. He says he’s hiding from her now because he’s afraid of what she’ll do next.” This is clearly a strained relationship!

We previously reported that Teairra was really shaken up when the sex tape leaked. “Teairra is devastated right now,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. “She shouldn’t feel ashamed, but she does. It’s such a violating feeling. Lots of people are supporting her and telling her to stay strong and that it’s not her fault but there are way more people taking this chance to attack her and kick her while she’s down. The worst part is that there are people, even people she thought were so-called friends, that are questioning whether she was somehow part of this and did it all for attention. That hurts so bad because she would never, ever do that. Having people think that is like being doubly betrayed.” Well, if Akbar is accurate, all this drama leads back to Teairra after all!