Kris Jenner Pushing Tristan Thompson To Drop $250K On ‘Mind Blowing’ Mother’s Day For Khloe

Kris Jenner is making sure her daughter is taken care of on her first Mother’s Day as a new mom! The momager is reportedly pushing Tristan Thompson to get Khloe the most amazing gift!

Tristan Thompson, 27, certainly has some making up to do, and Kris Jenner is definitely steering him in the right direction. An source close to the family told HollywoodLife.com exclusively that Kris is in Tristan’s ear about what to get his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, for her first Mother’s Day as a mom. “Khloe will be getting lots of gifts from her family this year but they all know that what Tristan gets her is most important. Kris is terrified he’s going to screw up Mother’s Day and break her heart all over again. That’s why Kris is taking control,” the insider told HL. “Kris offered to help Tristan plan every detail of Khloe’s Mother’s Day gift, she wants it to be mind-blowing. Kris knows exactly what makes Khloe happy. She knows the right flowers and chocolates and don’t forget jewelry.”

According to the source, Kris is working with jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz to get something extra special that will be designed by Kris but ultimately come from Tristan. The KarJenner matriarch is also allegedly looking into vacations for the pair to go on, as Khloe was reportedly wanting to get away! “Khloe was envious of Kylie and Travis’s recent trip to Turks and Caicos so Kris has been pushing Tristan to take her there — after the playoffs of course,” the source said. “Tristan is overwhelmed right now with everything on his plate. He’s so stressed out over the NBA finals and he’s nervous about being away from Khloe on her first Mother’s Day.” Because of this, Tristan has accepted Kris’s help and is even relieved that she’s taking control of the Mother’s Day situation. “With everything she’s planning he’ll be spending at a good quarter million when all is said and done. Kris feels he owes it to Khloe, she deserves it,” the insider added. We couldn’t agree more.

Not only has Khloe endured the embarrassment of Tristan’s public cheating scandal, which came to light just one week before she gave birth to baby True, but she has also been alone with her newborn while Tristan travels the country for the NBA playoffs. We’re hoping Koko has the best Mother’s Day ever!