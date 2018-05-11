Kim Kardashian Admits She Wants Baby #4 & Reveals She’s On Mom Group Chat With Khloe & Kylie

Kim Kardashian only welcomed baby Chicago 4 months ago, but already Kim is totally open to adding to her family! In a new interview, the star also revealed which one of her sisters shares her parenting style!

The Wests may expand their family even further! Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on May 11, Kim Kardashian, 37, shared that she is considering having a fourth child! Already mom to daughters North, 4, and Chicago West, and son Saint West, 2, Kim explained she’d definitely do the whole surrogacy thing one more time. She also dished about new moms Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33!

“I would,” Kim revealed when asked if she’d have a fourth child. “I would maybe try for one more.” But Kim made sure to add she would have to go the surrogacy route once again, as it is not medically safe for her to deliver a baby. “I enjoyed the surrogacy process. When it came time to breastfeed, I realized it was the best decision I have made — it’s a game changer,” the mom-of-three said of surrogacy. “I can spend so much more time with the older kids, getting them used to the new baby.”

While Kim is a seasoned mother, her sisters Kylie and Khloe are very new to the parenting game, as Kylie welcomed baby Stormi in February, and Khloe gave birth to baby True just last month. To make things easier, Kim explained that all three new moms are in constant communication — and you better believe they talk formulas, baby strollers, and sleeping patterns! In fact, when asked if she gives Kylie and Khloe advice, Kim replied “totally!” “We’re on a group chat 24/7,” she said.

Compared to all her sisters, Kim shared that Khloe is the sibling whose parenting style is most like her own. “Khloe and I have similar parenting styles, just how we think,” Kim said. “She’s such good new mom, and she’s seen how I raise my kids, we vibe.” Of course Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest couldn’t resist asking about baby Chi and how she’s doing. Turns out, not only is Chicago thriving, but North and Saint adore her!

“I give North a really hard time but she’s so good with her,” Kim gushed. “She’s so sweet with her. When I was coming to New York, I was like, ‘You’re going to be the woman of the house,’ and she was like bossing Saint around. But [Chicago] is so sweet. My son loves her. They all really love her.”

Although Kim did admit she’d have another kid, as HollywoodLife.com previously told you, the star has said in the past that she would definitely stop after four. “I dunno,” Kim told Elle magazine for their April edition when asked if having another child was in the picture for her and Kanye West. “My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way… I don’t think I could handle more than [four].”