Khloe Kardashian Groans: ‘My Ass & Thighs Are So Big’ As She Hits Gym 1 Mo. After True’s Birth

Khloe Kardashian is complaining about her post-pregnancy butt & thighs on Snapchat while working out! Watch Khloe hit the gym & reveal the trick she uses to sweat it out more!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is hitting the gym again a month after True‘s birth and talking about her post-pregnancy body. “My ass and thighs are so big now that I am now wearing my swimsuit on the bottom,” Khloe revealed about her frustrations in video she shared on Snapchat. So, why is the reality TV star wearing a swimsuit during her workout sessions? Khloe revealed that she was wearing the poolside attire in the gym so that “it sweats some of it off.”

For Khloe, this is the second day of her workout regimen that she’s started only a month after welcoming her baby daughter into the world. “Day two in the gym… My body is so sore today,” Khloe admitted in another video. “I woke up hurting, but the best pain ever.” Khloe went on to say, “So day two. Let’s see how this goes. I hope it’s a little better than yesterday.” While you think about adding a swimsuit to your fitness attire, watch Khloe’s pre-workout video below!

Khloe has recently returned to social media following her hiatus after giving birth and Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal. In fact, Khloe recently shared a sneak peek at True in a pic where you can only see her baby daughter’s tiny arm and torso in a pink onesie. This only makes us that more excited for when Khloe finally decides to share a full pic of True with the world!

Even a month after giving birth, Khloe is still fitness inspo! We’ll keep you posted if she shares any more workout secrets on her Snapchat or Instagram.