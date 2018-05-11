Kendall Jenner Smiles & Looks Flirty With Bella Hadid’s Hot Ex-Fling In Cannes: New Couple Alert?

Kendall Jenner was spotted getting extra cozy with one of Bella Hadid’s exes! Check out the pics of their super flirty interaction here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, sparked new romance rumors after she was seen getting very close to one of Bella Hadid‘s former flings, model Jordan Barrett, 22. The two were spotted enjoying the sun and the waters of Cannes at the Eden Roc Hotel. At one point, Kendall and this Australian bad boy got really, really close while looking at something on her phone as they took a break from frolicking in the water. They were also all smiles while taking a dip together in the ocean. While it’s still unconfirmed whether these two are a new couple, their body language definitely seems to suggest they were flirting. Regardless, you may want to look away, Blake Griffin. Check out the pic of Kendall and Jordan below!

While enjoying her time at Cannes, Kendall stunned wearing a high-cut, one-piece bathing suit. The outfit was so plunging, it was a miracle she avoided any wardrobe malfunction! While chilling out in the beautiful, blue waters of Antibes, she also was spotted sipped on some rosé. After slaying the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala, it’s nice to see Kendall taking a well-deserved vacation.

Meanwhile, Bella and Jordan were linked together in the summer of 2017. In fact, the two were also spotted together in Cannes together, which started their dating rumors. We’re definitely sensing a pattern here. At the time, Bella was really cautious around Jordan. “Right now, [Bella Hadid and Jordan Barrett] are just hanging out, hooking up and having fun together,” a source close to Bella EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Bella would definitely like to get more serious, but she’s aware of Jordan’s bad boy image, so she’s being very cautious.”

Time will tell whether or not these two will be pictured together again. In the meantime, we’ll keep you posted if they hang out again!