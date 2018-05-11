All is well in… Wyoming?! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reunited in the Cowboy State and Ye was all smiles with his wife!

Kim Kardashian, 37, has left NYC and landed in Wyoming, to be with her husband Kanye West, 40, as he finishes his multiple new albums. The rapper looked so happy while walking outside with his wife, and even flashed a rare toothy grin! Kanye, smiling? Maybe he really is out of “the sunken place,” as he says! Ye came to Wyoming on his own on May 2, just a day after claiming “slavery was a choice” in a TMZ Live! interview. Kim and her kids traveled to Jackson Hole to join him the same day, before she jetted off the Las Vegas for a Cher concert, and then NYC for the Met Gala. She’s now back, as she promised she would be, with kids North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 3 months. However, this isn’t an extended stay, as the beauty mogul and her kids will be returning to Los Angeles for Mother’s Day celebrations this weekend, according to People.

Kanye will remain in Wyoming, where he is completing his his highly-anticipated five albums, one due to release on June 1. While Yeezus is getting extreme backlash for his controversial comments, Kim has been an extremely supportive partner, even though she vehemently disagrees with his views, and some reports claim they’re heading for a break-up. “Kim happily joined Kanye in Jackson Hole. She wants to be supportive so he can finish his album,” a source told People. Additionally, the intense gang threats that the Wests received after Ye’s comments on TMZ could have motivated them to flee to Wyoming. “Kim and her family are taking the threats against his life by the Crips gang very seriously,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “The peaceful Wyoming countryside is where Kanye has been the most calm, productive, creative, and safe. Kim thinks it’s the perfect place to escape.”

We’re glad to see Kimye together, and smiling — at least for a little while! Hopefully Ye got some good Mother’s Day cards?!