John Stamos Introduces Son Billy, 1 Mo., To ‘Full House’ Fam & His Onesie Is Too Perfect: Sweet Pic

Welcome to the ‘Full House’ family, Billy! John Stamos’ son officially met his dad’s famous costars, and the photo is WAY too cute for words. Even better, baby Billy’s outfit could not have been more on-point!

John Stamos, 54, is one proud papa! Proving his Full House fam just keeps getting fuller, the new dad showed off his newborn son Billy Stamos, who turned 1-month-old on May 10, to his Full House costars Bob Saget, 61, and Lori Loughlin, 53, and our hearts are melting at the cuteness! Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo of the precious moment, sweetly captioning the image, “The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins. #BillyandtheRippers.”

In the photo, John can be seen holding baby Billy upright as the infant’s back faces the camera. And while we can’t see the little one’s face, we CAN read the back of his onesie! The black one-piece reads “Jesse and the Rippers,” which is a reference to the band that John’s Full House character, Jesse, plays in. How adorable is that? The pic also shows Bob and Lori adoringly looking down at Billy while John gazes at his son with a look of pure love.

Bob shared the same photo on his Instagram page, writing, “So much love John. Most beautiful boy and Mommy & Daddy ever. So proud to be a new Uncle/Tin Man, my brother.” Is anyone else’s heart bursting? “This is the cutest photo ever!” one fan commented on John’s snapshot. Another gushed, “I cannot deal!! He has on a Jesse and The Rippers onesie!!”

John and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, 31, welcomed Billy last month in Los Angeles. He’s named after John’s late father, his full name being William Christopher Stamos. The actor introduced his son to the world six days after he arrived, and since then, Billy’s not the only one in the house who’s been crying like a baby! “I cry a lot,” John admitted to HollywoodLife.com last month. “It is more beautiful than I could have ever imagined. I dreamt for this for a long time.”