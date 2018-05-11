Dakota Johnson’s Mom, Melanie Griffith, Gushes Over Daughter’s BF Chris Martin: ‘I Adore Him’

Mom approves! Dakota Johnson’s famous mom, Melanie Griffith, is finally speaking out about her daughter dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Melanie couldn’t be happier for Dakota!

“I adore him!” Melanie Griffith, 60, told PEOPLE at the Global Gift Foundation USA Women’s Empowerment Luncheon. “But she is very private about her life and I respect that.” Sounds like things are getting serious! Dakota Johnson, 28, and Chris Martin, 41, first sparked dating rumors in Oct. 2017 when they were spotted out on a date in Los Angeles. Despite the 13-year age difference, Dakota and Chris seem to have really hit it off!

Dakota and Chris haven’t confirmed the relationship themselves, so Melanie’s words about the couple confirm they are indeed in a relationship! They have been seen out and about together a number of times since Oct. 2017. They were recently seen holding hands at Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party in Feb. 2018. One month earlier, Chris and Dakota flaunted major PDA on a Malibu beach. Dakota’s dad, Don Johnson, 68, cryptically joked about the relationship in Jan. 2018. “Yeah, that’s … uh troubling, isn’t it?” he told reporters, according to Digital Spy. “No, she’s a big girl. She can handle herself!”

Chris was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, from 2003 and divorced in 2016 after a “conscious uncoupling.” They have two children together, Apple and Moses. Chris dated Jennifer Lawrence, 27, on-and-off for about a year from 2014 to 2015. The Fifty Shades star split from boyfriend Matthew Hitt, 30, in 2016 after 2 years of dating.

Dakota has always liked the idea of settling down with a family. “The idea of being at home and picking up kids from school and cooking dinner and then the husband comes home – there’s something that seems really nice to me ’cause I never had that growing up,” she told Marie Claire in 2016. Maybe Chris is the guy she’s meant to do that with!