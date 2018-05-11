Charlie Puth Performing At Radio Disney Music Awards: Exciting News Revealed On Album Release Day

Mark your calendars! Charlie Puth will be performing at the Radio Disney Music Awards on June 22! Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

You’re not going to want to miss the sixth annual Radio Disney Music Awards! HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY confirm that Charlie Puth will be performing at this year’s award show on Friday, June 22 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre! The 26-year-old singer visited the Radio Disney studios where he talked about his plans for the performance. “I always wait until the last minute, it’s way more fun for me to have it not so thought out, just really have it be all-encompassing, surrounding the musical elements and maybe I’ll do something crazy, like dye my hair green,” he said.

This exciting announcement comes on the same day that the “Attention” hitmaker dropped his highly anticipated sophomore album, Voicenotes. Throughout the past year, four singles – including “Done For Me” and “How Long” – have been released in promotion of the project that was entirely produced by Puth himself. We’re so excited that it’s finally here and that we’ll be able to see the musician sing one of the tracks at the RDMAs!

Puth is nominated at the 2018 RDMAs for “The Buzz – Breakout Artist of the Year.” He previously received two nominations in 2017 for “Musical Collaboration” and “Breakup Song” for his chart-topping track “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” which featured fellow RDMA nominee Selena Gomez.

But the show wouldn’t be music’s biggest event for families without engagement from fans! Fans from around the world can vote for the artists that they want to take home an “ARDY” through Sunday, June 3! There are six different platforms that fans can vote on: the website, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app, Google Search Voting and Radio Disney’s Facebook and Twitter. Selena, BTS, Marshmello, Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line, Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes, Kelsea Ballerini, Taylor Swift and Bebe Rexha lead the nominations for the 2018 RDMAs. Catch the telecast of the fun-filled awards show on Disney Channel (and other Disney-branded platforms) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on June 23!