Cardi B Claps Back At Azealia Banks For Calling Her ‘Illiterate’: She ‘Bleached Her Skin’

When Azealia Banks dissed Cardi B, she got more than she bargained for! The Bronx rapper clapped right back, and she wasn’t subtle either. Check out their war of words!

Maybe Azealia Banks didn’t get the message, but Cardi B, 25, is not the one to stay silent when she thinks she’s being attacked. On May 11 – within hours of her fellow rapper slamming her on The Breakfast Club, the “Bodak Yellow” star clapped back on Instagram. The whole saga began when DJ Envy, asked Azealia, 26, if it’s true that she once called Cardi B an “illiterate untalented rat.” Of course Azealia – who has sparred with everyone from Iggy Azalea to Zayn Malik – gleefully said she did. She also explained why.

A brief clip of her longwinded explanation was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page. Azealia said, “I feel like maybe two years ago the conversation surrounding black women’s culture was really reaching an all time high. We were really discussing our power amongst ourselves and Beyonce came out with ‘Lemonade’ and there was just this really…intelligent conversation going on nationally. And then everything just kind of changed. And then it was like, Cardi B.” Wow. Don’t hold back, Miss Banks.

Azealia went even further, calling Cardi B a “caricature of a black woman” and slamming her “spelling and grammar.” Naturally this all didn’t sit well with Cardi B who defended herself and delivered a few home truths along the way. She wrote, “Beyonce? Wasn’t Beyonce the same woman she was talking s*** about and dragging all over the media?” (Yes, Cardi. The very same Beyonce. For the record, in 2016 Azealia slammed Bey and “Lemonade” in a series of tweets. “She’s not an artist, she’s a poacher,” ” the rapper wrote at one point, according to Billboard. “She takes food out of darker skinned women’s mouths & pretends to be inspired.”)

Cardi B then added that she is from the “hood,” writing, “I speak how I speak.” The mom-to-be pointed out that she didn’t “choose to be famous”, but that people followed her on Instagram and made her so. “I never asked to be a [sic] example or a role model,” she added. But she ended by hitting Azealia where it hurts, writing, “This is coming from a woman that bleached her skin but want to advocate. GOODBYE. I’m not apologizing or killing myself because of who I am.” Your move, Azealia.