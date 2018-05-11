Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Reportedly Left Cannes Party Together After Making Out: It Wasn’t ‘A Secret’

After a steamy make-out session in Cannes, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were reportedly spotted leaving a star-studded afterparty together while at the festival! And, these two weren’t hiding their affection this time, according to a new report!

Love is in the air in Cannes! Bella Hadid, 21, and The Weeknd, 28, are officially back on, according to Daily Mail, which claims the pair left an afterparty together following a steamy lip lock! Bella and The Weeknd reportedly exited the Magnum x Alexander Wang VIP Party, “disappearing at the same time” on May 10, a source tells the site. “Bella clearly asked him to leave with her,” the insider says, since their exit appeared to be planned.

As for what went down inside the bash before they reportedly exited together? — The exes (or not.. anymore) “only had eyes for each other in the VIP area of the party,” an eyewitness says. “They were both partying with their closest friends and The Weeknd looked very much ‘part of the family,'” the insider reveals. While at the bash, “Bella kept coming over and whispering in his ear and kissing his neck,” the source says, adding, “They certainly weren’t keeping it secret. They were standing out on the beach in front of hundreds of people.” The model and singer reportedly looked very cozy together, “greeting each other with a hug and a kiss before spending time together inside.” — “They looked very cute and things definitely look like they’re back on.”

Bella and Abel’s reunion rumors started when they were reportedly spotted kissing at Coachella back in April. However, Bella was quick to deny the buzz, writing, “It wasn’t me,” in response to a report on social media. The rumors quickly simmered down since The Weeknd was also seen getting cozy with Justin Bieber’s former flame, DJ, Chantel Jeffries, 24, at the annual music festival. Nonetheless, true love always finds its way back… and apparently it’s in Cannes where lovers link back up! We are SO here for this reunion!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd photographed kissing at the beach-front Magnum x Alexander Wang party on Thursday, May 10 on Promenade de la Croisette at the Cannes Film Festival.

Bella and The Weeknd dated began dating in 2015 and split in the fall of 2016. The singer then moved on with Selena Gomez, 25, in January 2017. Their romance came to an end in October 2017. And, the rest is history!