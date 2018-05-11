Bella Hadid Blows Kisses In Gorgeous Gown At Cannes After Kissing The Weeknd

Cannes is really bringing out the affectionate side of Bella Hadid! Just after she was pictured kissing her ex, The Weeknd, Bella stunned on the red carpet in Cannes in a pale pink ball gown as she blew kisses to photogs on May 11!

Bella Hadid, 21, is in the business of kissing at Cannes! The model blew kisses to the paparazzi while she hit the red carpet at the premiere for Chinese film Ash on May 11! Bella turned heads in a pale pink strapless gown, which she accessorized with glimmering white diamonds in the form of a necklace, ring, and double-band bracelet. She opted to go with poker straight hair, opposed to her sultry up-dos, with a side part. Bella’s fresh-faced look was stunning up-close as she gestured air kisses to photogs with her neutral nails. Check out her full look below!

The model has been living it up at the Cannes Film Festival. She hit the Magnum Photocall event on Thursday afternoon, May 10, where she joined Alexander Wang to promote his new “Take Pleasure Seriously” campaign, which Bella is the face of. While there, Bella looked beautiful in a white Alexander Wang mini dress (of course), with a half-up and bouncy curls.

Later that same night, Bella turned up the heat at the Magnum x Alexander Wang VIP Party when she reunited with her ex, The Weeknd, 28. The exes (or not) were photographed in plain sight in the midst of a lip lock. They cozied up and were extremely flirty at the party, according to reports, which also claim Bella and The Weeknd appeared to be back on! They reportedly exited the big bash together, and, well, you can probably assume what happened after that!

Bella Hadid on the red carpet in Cannes at the premiere of the Chinese film, Ash on Friday, May 11.

Bella’s reunion with The Weeknd comes after the two were reportedly spotted kissing at Coachella back in April. The two first began dating in early 2015, and split in the fall of 2016.