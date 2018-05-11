Former ‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky: 3 Things No One Tells You Before You Get Pregnant

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is about to give birth, but first, she’s sharing her top tips just before Mother’s Day, including her advice for staying healthy throughout your pregnancy!

You know Ali Fedotowsky-Manno from The Bachelorette and the star is due to give birth to her second child this May. She is trying to help other moms-to-be this Mother’s Day weekend by sharing some top tips she has learned along the way! Ali told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it’s important to make a commitment to eating healthy while you’re pregnant — at least most of the time! “We all know how important it is to eat healthy and I’ve been taking extra steps to make nutritious food during my pregnancy. This definitely isn’t easy since I love my sweets, especially when I’m pregnant! But I really don’t think that giving up the food you love completely sets you up for success. I think going cold turkey sets you up for failure and honestly, makes life not as fun! I just make a commitment to myself to try to eat healthy most of the time, but I absolutely allow myself to indulge here and there, too. OK OK, I indulge a lot more often when I’m pregnant, but you get the idea. Try starting with eating one really healthy meal a day. Then try doing two meals a day. Soon enough most of your meals will be on the healthier side, and you can still have your guilty pleasures. I eat pasta daily, but try to avoid fried food. It all balances itself out.”

She’s also been using more natural and organic beauty products. “When I was pregnant with Molly, who is almost 2 years old now, I started looking more closely at the ingredients in my beauty and personal care products and began to prioritize natural products without artificial ingredients. I took steps over time to make the switch to using mostly natural products on my body. And I’ll be the first to admit that with my second pregnancy, I’m definitely suffering from “second baby syndrome” (Is that a thing? I think it is. Ha!). That basically means that I’m a bit more lenient with this pregnancy than I was with my first. I’m choosy about eating foods without artificial ingredients, and that extends to other things I put in my mouth – like toothpaste and mouthwash. I switched to Tom’s of Maine Whole Care Natural Mouthwash, because it gives me fresh breath and strengthens enamel, while also protecting against cavities. There are no alcohol, artificial dyes, sweeteners or preservatives. I feel good about that for both myself and baby.”

See Ali’s other tips below!

Take Small Steps – “It can seem a bit daunting to make a shift to a healthier lifestyle, but one trick I’ve learned is to take one small step at a time. Try eating a healthier breakfast or switching out one product for a more natural alternative. For example, I always say that the idea of going to the gym or a workout class seems like a near-impossible task! You have to get yourself ready, drive there, go to the class for an hour or more, come home and shower. And I don’t know about you guys, but as a mother I can barely find time to shower, never mind all those other things. But here’s what I do to try to break it down for myself. I obviously make sure my child is being taken care of while I’m gone. But then I tell myself that I only have to make the small commitment of getting ready and driving to the gym. If I get to the class and decide that I don’t feel like working out then I don’t. I can get back in my car and drive right back home. But here’s the thing, once you’re at the gym, the chances of you not going in are slim to none. You’ve already gotten yourself there so you’re more likely to take the class. Mentally telling yourself that you don’t have to make the commitment of doing all of those things at once helps get you there in the first place. It works for me! Give it a try! One step at a time!”

Let Your Natural Beauty Shine – “I’ve always believed that less is more when it comes to my beauty routine. I tend to use light foundation and a highlighter to achieve a glowing complexion, because I like the idea of effortless, natural beauty. And to be completely honest, I just don’t have time to put a lot of makeup on in the morning. I’m a busy mom and I’d much rather get the extra sleep (especially once baby #2 arrives) than wake up early to do my makeup. I’m all about the five minute make up routine! Some foundation, highlighter and mascara and I’m good to go for the day!”

Don’t Forget To Smile – “I truly believe that your smile is your best beauty tool, especially when you want to make a great first impression. It makes you more approachable and also gives you a natural confidence boost. Plus, smiling just makes you feel good! Someone recently told me that it’s been scientifically proven that you can’t feel anxiety while smiling. Whether that’s true or not, I don’t really know. But what I do know is that when I smile, my worries go away and I tend to just feel better not only about myself but also about life in general. :-) It’s the best thing you can do for you!”