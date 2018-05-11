Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Literally Put Their Love On Display During Romantic Shopping Date In NYC

Jennifer Lopez is literally showing off her love for BF Alex Rodriguez while shopping in NYC. She had the word plastered across her sweater as the lovebirds hit the shops. We’ve got the pics.

Jennifer Lopez, 48, and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42, just can’t get enough of each other and proved that once again on a shopping trip in New York City on May 11. The two were glued to each other’s sides, holding hands and smiling for the paparazzi. JLO made sure the world knows how she feels about her guy, wearing a fuzzy black sweater with the word “love” written out in big gold lettering across her chest. She paired it with skin-tight black jeans that hugged her enviable dancer’s body, while adding chunky tan boots to give her a look of street edge. But she’s still JLO, holding on to a super expensive looking black, red and leopard print bag.

Alex took a cue from his lady and seemed to mirror her outfit. He wore jeans, a cozy white turtleneck sweater, shades and chunky green boots that were exactly the same as Jennifer’s. Also matching were their incredible smiles as they looked so deeply in love as they strolled down Madison Avenue, not at all minding the attention of photographers following them around. The couple has mastered the art of cloning their matching ensembles, and you can see more pics of it here.

The pair definitely looked a lot more dressed down than they did earlier in the week when they absolutely crushed it at the Met Gala on May 7. They were couples goals in matching Balmain outfits, with Alex in a smart all-black tux and Jennifer in a one of a kind sequined and feathered gown with a giant colorful cross on the front. She absolutely nailed the event’s theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Not only was her body heavenly in the figure hugging gown, her dress was easily one of the best looks at the Super Bowl of high fashion.