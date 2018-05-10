Khloe Kardashian Feeling ‘Happy & Sad’ Upon True’s 1-Month Birthday: Is Tristan To Blame?

Time flies! Baby True Thompson is almost one month old, and Khloe Kardashian can’t handle it! Read what she had to say about the big day here!

It seems like just yesterday Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child True Thompson with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12. And although the new mom has yet to show the world her baby girl, she is dishing on what it feels like to watch her grow up so fast. “I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow. Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut,” Khloe tweeted on May 9. How adorable! However, True isn’t the only one celebrating a special day. This Mother’s Day will be Khloe’s first, and she’s extremely excited.

“I’ve always loved Mother’s Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, MJ, and my sisters– but this year will be even more special because now I’m a mommy too!” Khloe shared on her website/app. “As of now, there aren’t any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I’m really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her,” Khloe added. Koko and her new bundle are currently in Cleveland, Ohio where Tristan is based during the NBA season. Despite Tristan’s alleged infidelity, Khloe has reportedly taken the Cleveland Cavaliers player back as they were spotted out for lunch and more recently a movie date.

Neither Tristan nor Khloe have addressed the scandal, but Tristan did open up for the first time about baby True and his son Prince Thompson whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. “Baby True is eating, sleeping, and uh, sh*tting,” Tristan explained during an interview with the podcast, Road Trippin on May 9. And as for Prince, Tristan said, “[he’s] getting big, jumping on a little trampoline.” Aw! Well, I guess they’re just one big happy blended family! Take a look at Khloe’s tweet above!