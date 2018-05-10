Kendall Jenner Reveals How Baby Stormi Has Made Kylie ‘More Loving’: ‘It’s Beautiful’

Getting candid in a new interview, Kendall Jenner admitted that while Kylie’s pregnancy was unexpected, motherhood has actually made her sister a lot softer! Read what she had to say here.

A lot changed after Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to her and Travis Scott‘s, 26, baby daughter Stormi Webster in February. But according to her sister Kendall Jenner, 22, those changes were mainly for the best! In fact, opening up about the unexpected pregnancy to Elle magazine for their June issue, the model revealed Stormi has not only been a “beautiful” blessing, but she’s also helped strengthen her relationship with her younger sis.

“It’s obviously a bit weird that your little sister is having a baby before you. I didn’t expect it to happen like this,” Kendall told the mag. “But it’s beautiful.” Getting into how her new niece has changed the dynamic between herself and Kylie, Kendall surprisingly shared that motherhood has made them tighter than ever! “It’s brought us closer together. We’ve always been very close, but we would butt heads all the time,” Kendall explained. “This has made her a bit more loving toward me.” Aw!

But, as HollywoodLife.com has previously reported, just because motherhood has been an amazing adventure for Kylie, doesn’t mean Kendall is considering having kids in the near future. “I am ready to wait,” Kendall told Vogue magazine in March when asked if she too wants a baby. “I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.” What she does enjoy right now though is being an aunt!

Taking to Instagram Stories about a month after Stormi’s birth, the model gushed over the newborn after Kylie posted a clip of her daughter on Snapchat. “My niece is so damn cute,” Kendall shared via social media. She’s also talked before about the benefits of aunthood. “It’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with so I can play with them and just give them back,” the reality star told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year. “They’re all really cute.”