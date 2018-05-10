Selena Gomez just gave her fans a reason to be happy – she just released her brand new song! After teasing the lyrics, Selena finally released ‘Back To You’ on May 10, and it definitely seems to be about Justin Bieber.

Following the success of last year’s “Bad Liar,” “Fetish” and “Wolves,” Selena Gomez, 25, released her first song of 2018. “Back To You” hit the Internet on May 10 and fans were eager to figure out if this track was all about her tumultuous romance with Justin Bieber, 23. With such lyrics about longing for someone she shouldn’t be with, fans had already decided it was a Jelena anthem before it was release. However, now that it’s out, there’s one thing for certain: It’s DEFINITELY about her romance with Justin! With lyrics like, “Let a couple year water down how I’m feeling about you” and “Everybody knows we got unfinished business,” the song certainly seems to tell the story of Jelena’s up and down love over the years.

Selena hinted at the tune’s subject matter way ahead of its release, teasing the track’s lyrics on her Instagram account. “I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to…” she captioned a May 4 shot of her with her back up against a vanity mirror. Three days later, she posted a shot of her writing down more lines fans theorized were from the song. “You’re stuck in my head and I can’t get you out of it.” With lyrics like that, Selena certainly isn’t stopping people from thinking that this is all about Jelena’s forbidden love.

The full track also hints that Selena was pining for Justin…even while she was dating The Weeknd. “I wanna hold you, when I’m not supposed to, when I’m laying close to someone else,” she sings. WHOA! The bridge also has hints of the Biebs, as Sel sings about someone breaking her heart, only to win her over once again after it’s healed.

““Back To You” will be featured on season 2 of 13 Reasons Why, the show Selena executive produces for Netflix. Will this track be on her fourth album? Heck, will she even drop the album by the end of the year?

“My next album has been forever in the making,” Selena told Harper’s Bazaar in February. “When people ask me why, I’m honest about it: It’s because I haven’t been ready. I mean, point-blank, I don’t feel confident enough in where my music is yet. If that takes 10 years, then it takes 10 years. I don’t care. Right now I just want to be super intentional with all of the things I’m doing.”