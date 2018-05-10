Congrats to Karamo Brown and director Ian Jordan! The ‘Queer Eye’ star and his longtime partner are engaged! Get the adorable details here!

Congrats are in order for Karamo Brown and director Ian Jordan! The Queer Eye star popped the question to his partner of eight years on May 9 at sbe’s HYDE Sunset in Los Angeles, and Jordan said yes! “Tonight, with the help of my sons, I asked the love of my life to marry me and he said YESSSS!” he told E! News. “He is my today, tomorrow and everything!” The Netflix show’s culture expert told Jordan they were going to the restaurant to celebrate his birthday, but then after an emotional video and speech from Brown’s son, the 37-year-old proposed!

The couple weren’t alone to celebrate the relationship milestone. The remainder of Queer Eye‘s Fab Five – Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness – were also present for the engagement, which was celebrated with floral arrangements by Butterfly Floral & Event Design and a cake from Charm City Cakes. They even had music playing, courtesy of DJ Lil Buddha, and the drinks were supplied by Three Olives. What a perfect way to kick off the next chapter of their love story!

Brown got himself and Jordan each one black and one silver band by David Yurman. The Real World alum also had the matching rings engraved. While the couple haven’t announced the engagement on social media yet, the reality star did share a photo of the two of them with a sweet birthday message. “Happy birthday to the love of my life @theianjordan! I love you because of your heart, your humor but mostly because you don’t mind serving #GlamourShots realness w/ me anytime I ask,” Brown captioned the image. “I pray today and this year brings you everything your heart desires. #HBD #40ish #TurnUp.” Congrats again to the happy couple!