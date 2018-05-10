White hot! Paris looked stunning in a bridal-inspired look leaving lunch on May 9. Does she have her upcoming wedding on her mind? See pics of her outfit below!

Paris Hilton, 37, looked so gorgeous in white while leaving lunch with fiance Chris Zylka on May 9. The couple celebrated Chris’ birthday at Freds at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills, Calif. “Beautiful day with my love celebrating his birthday & our future together,” she wrote on Instagram. She was wearing a lovely white dress by Alice & Olivia that looked spectacular flowing in the wind. It was cinched at her waist, and the wrap skirt showed off her long legs.

Paris looked so in love, holding a white clutch and rocking white heart-shaped sunglasses. She accessorize with a tan CHANEL choker, and diamond studs. She wore nude pumps for lunch, and just looked radiant from head to toe! Perhaps she’s thinking about her upcoming wedding, and looking forward to wearing white on her big day! Chris proposed back in March while they were on vacation in Aspen.

Paris paid a loving tribute to Chris on social media for his birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday my love! You have changed my life in every way. You are my everything, my love,my best friend, my other half & soulmate. I’ve never met a man so loyal, kind, loving, true, honest & perfect for me. Thank you for showing me what true love is. I am so excited for our next chapter of life together. I love you now & forever my angel baby love.” They are so cute together!