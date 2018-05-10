Meek Mill Pissed With Nicki Minaj For Praising The Judge That Imprisoned Him: I Wasn’t Feeling That

Back when Meek Mills was behind bars, Nicki Minaj weighed in on his prison case, saying the judge did ‘everything’ she asked. Judging how angry the now-free Meek sounded, she probably shouldn’t have said anything at all.

“I wasn’t feeling that,” Meek Mill, 31, said on the May 10 episode of the Breakfast Club, per Complex. While talking about his imprisonment and the rumored requests the judge made of Meek, DJ Envy, 40, and Charlamagne that God, 39, brought up the comments Nicki Minaj, 35, made while he was locked up. “She shouldn’t had said nothing,” Meed said. “And we leave it at that. I don’t feel no way. She know I wasn’t feeling that. I don’t care who it is. This could be Safaree, this could be anybody – if I know something, and that man’s freedom is on the line and I could say something to help the situation, I’m gonna say it. If I don’t say it, I just won’t say nothing.”

True to the word, Meek left it at that, not going further into his feelings over what Nicki said to Zane Lowe during an April 12 interview on Beats 1. “I don’t wanna talk about legal things,” she initially said. “I will say that the judge in question [Judge Genece Brinkley] did everything I asked of her. So, I can’t bad-mouth her because I met her personally, and I know what she said to us. And he knows that, and I know that.” Nicki, who said seeing his heartbroken mother made her cry, concluded by saying she “wouldn’t wish jail on anybody.”

Later in the Breakfast Club interview, Charlamagne asked Meek if he misses Nicki, to which he replied cordially, according to BET. He also said that he has no problems with her. “I don’t have no problem with someone I used to love and someone I was in a relationship with,” he said.

Meek Mill Says He Wished Nicki Minaj Had His Back or Stayed Silent About His Case On The Breakfast Club pic.twitter.com/sDm4OgUKrA — 2Cool2Blogg (@2Cool2Blogg) May 10, 2018

Nicki’s fans defended her, going to war on The Shade Room’s Instagram post about the interview. “I’m so tired of black men blaming black women for their problems,” the fan wrote, per BET. “Nicki doesn’t owe Meek ANYTHING. She simply said that the judge did what she asked of her which was allow Meek to be on house arrest instead of prison when he violated in 2016.” The fan claimed Nicki wrote letters, met with President Barack Obama, and spoke with the governor in hopes of having the case tossed. Nicki reportedly threw a “green check” on the comments, adding a simple “God bless you.”