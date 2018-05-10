‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: Brandi Glanville Calls Out Her Dad For Always Playing The Victim

The ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition’ finale is finally here, and big decisions have to be made. Brandi Glanville confronts her dad in this intense EXCLUSIVE clip from the finale!

The future of Brandi Glanville’s relationship with her father, Guy, is up in the air. While her dad thinks they’re still working on their relationship, the RHOBH star believes she’s made up her mind. “You have the fighting ability to knock people out, and sometimes I feel like I’m that person that you’re knocking out,” Guy says in their final evaluation. Brandi is having none of his pity party.

“You’re the victim again? It’s exhausting,” Brandi tells her dad. “You’re my family, but you don’t have my back.” Guy doesn’t necessarily agree with what Brandi’s saying. He’s had her back tonight. “I’m showing progress. It’s all small steps. You’ve got to allow me to take bigger steps,” he continues. But is it too late? You’ll just have to tune in and see!

Brandi and Guy have been through the wringer this year. In one of the earlier episodes, Brandi’s dad accused her of being an escort. Brandi fired back at his ridiculous claim: “What the f**k are you talking about?” Brandi said. “I’ve never said that to you in my life. I don’t know what you’re talking about. If I was gonna be a f**king hooker, do you think I’d tell my dad?” That was just one of many fights between the father and daughter.

Not all of the families on Marriage Boot Camp will survive. Also during the May 11 episode, Mama Jones exposes a shocking family secret, Amber and Brandi nearly come to blows (again), Jenn makes an unexpected decision about her sisters, and Renee is crushed. The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition season finale will air May 11 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.