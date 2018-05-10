Kim Kardashian Backpedals & Insists She’s ‘Rooting’ For Khloe & Tristan’s Romance

Kim Kardashian is changing her tune when it comes to Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson! Check out what she had to say about Tristan’s cheating scandal this time!

Kim Kardashian, 37, was forced to clarify her feelings regarding Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship after savagely bashing him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — and this time, Kim admitted she’s hoping the two work things out. On May 11, the reality star will appear on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, and in a snippet from her interview, Kim is asked whether she’s rooting for Khloe and Tristan after calling his cheating scandal “f***ed up”. “Yeah, I mean,” Kim responds. “OK, last time I went on TV and I answered some questions about her I got blocked on social media — and not from Khloe. So, I’m going to… yes. I’m always rooting for her. I’m always rooting for love. I’m always rooting for families.” Time will tell whether or not Kim and Tristan bury the hatchet and follow each other on Instagram again. Check out a teaser for Kim’s interview below!

Previously, Kim told Ellen DeGeneres how upset she was over the cheating scandal. “I feel like Khloe always dives into relationships and puts her whole heart into everything,” Kim said. “I mean, she moved [to Cleveland], and I’ve seen her be in a really tough situation before in her last relationship [with ex-husband Lamar Odom].”

Meanwhile, Tristan finally opened up about True’s birth and revealed whether or not he was “done having kids”. “Naw, I’m gonna keep going,” Tristan answered. “I’ve got a couple more. I got a couple more left.” Speaking of kids, Kim recently went to the Met Gala and not only did she look gorgeous, she was caught making a silly face while FaceTiming with her children. After a fan tweeted the photo, Kim quickly replied with, “They caught me FaceTiming my kids LOL.”