Khloe Kardashian Confuses Fans Over True’s Birthday After Tweeting About The Special Day

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to True Thompson on April 12, according to her birth certificate, so when Khloe tweeted that May 10 was her baby’s 1-month b-day, fans were overwhelmed with confusion! What’s going on?

Has Khloe Kardashian, 33, forgotten her own daughter’s birthday? At first glance, it definitely seems like it! After all, True Thompson‘s birth certificate states that the infant was born last month on Thursday April 12. However, on May 9, the new mom tweeted that her daughter “will be a month old tomorrow,” aka May 10. Then again, on Khloe’s app/website, the Revenge Body star stated that today, May 10, is her daughter’s 1-month b-day. So what gives?

It appears Khloe is counting in weeks, not months. So the fact that Thursday May 10 is EXACTLY four weeks from Thursday April 12, to KoKo, that means her daughter is officially a month old. Even though that’s not how it works, we can see where Khloe got that number from. But just because four weeks sometimes equals one month, doesn’t mean May 10 is True’s 1-month mark. Because then we’d all be celebrating our birthdays on a different day every year!

We’re not the only ones who had to do a double take after seeing Khloe’s tweet! “I thought she was born on the 12th,” one follower commented on Khloe’s post. Another said, “She probably means 4 weeks.” No matter how you slice it though, clearly Khloe loves being a mom. And already, she can see herself and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, in True.

I thought she was born on the 12th — stine stratton (@stinestratton) May 10, 2018

“So far, she’s so incredibly sweet and patient — really not fussy at all,” Khloe shared on her site. “I can tell she’s going to be super athletic and incredibly strong! She’s very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents.” Aw! Meanwhile, Khloe has finally gotten cleared by her doctor to begin working out again. Her first post-baby gym sesh was May 10!

“It is a struggle…mentally I’m strong, but physically I’m not there yet,” Khloe shared via Snapchat, adding that it “felt so good to sweat again.”