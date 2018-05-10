Do Prince William & Kate Middleton Want Baby #4 After Welcoming Prince Louis?

Prince Louis isn’t even 3 weeks old yet, but do Prince William & Kate Middleton already have babies on the brain once again? A new report claims to have the answer — and you may be surprised!

Are Prince William, 35, and Kate Middleton, 36, calling it quits in the baby-making department? The two welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, just last month on April 23, and it seems the royals are perfectly content with their family of five — at least for NOW! William and Kate are also proud parents to son George, 4, and 3-year-old daughter Charlotte. There’s no question these two have their hands full with three kids under five!

“They are absolutely thrilled with having three [children],” a royal source told Us Weekly in their latest edition. “They are soaking up every minute they can. Their dream was always to have three kids. Kate knew she wanted a third not long after having Charlotte, but this time around they seem very content.” Of course though, as the source added, “Never say never!” After all, both Kate and William have expressed in the past that they want a large family.

Aside from Louis’ debut pics outside of St. Mary’s Hospital, which took place just hours after he was born, Kensington Palace shared two new photos of the youngster just last weekend on May 5. Both images were taken by Kate, and in one, little Charlotte is holding her baby brother and giving him a sweet kiss on his forehead. “Charlotte is really enjoying having a younger brother to play with. She’s taking her big sister duties very seriously,” another palace source shared with Us Weekly.

This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. pic.twitter.com/bjxhZhvbXN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

The insider added that Charlotte and George have “a great bond,” and now a “similar connection is growing between Charlotte and Louis.” Aw! These royals truly are one big happy family! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported via People, Prince Louis “completes them.” “[Kate] is one of three siblings, and it’s a good family size. Boy-girl-boy is pretty cool as well,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward told the publication. We couldn’t agree more!