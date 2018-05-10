Jennifer Lopez Admits Her New Song Is About Wanting To Marry BF Alex Rodriguez

Ever since Jennifer Lopez dropped her song ‘El Anillo’ (the ring), fans want to know if it means she wants to make A-Rod husband No. 4. She’s finally revealing the truth in a new interview! Watch here.

She’s danced around the issue and even denied what was staring everyone else in the face, but Jennifer Lopez, 48, is finally admitting that her song “El Anillo” (the ring) is about wanting to marry her boo Alex Rodriguez, 42. How do we know? The singer made that abundantly clear on May 9 during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While discussing her latest single, they addressed the elephant in the room: Is it a sign that she’s ready to wed A-Rod? Previously J.Lo claimed she wasn’t “trying to rush into anything.” That was during an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1 on Apple Music on April 26. Now she’s singing a very different tune.

On Jimmy Fallon’s show, she kept on hitting her left hand while saying “the ring,” which is a not so subtle hint that she does wants Alex to turn her from a single lady to a married woman soon. She said, laughing, “No pressure… [but] the song is definitely about that. It is. But I felt like…all women get to a point where they say, ‘OK what’s up? We’re good. Everything’s great. What’s going on? Am I staying or am I…?’” When Jimmy revealed that he dated his wife for three years before they got engaged, J.Lo was not impressed. She said, “That’s a lot. I feel like you know…fairly quickly so the rest is just you being scared and whatever. But don’t go by me I make tons of mistakes.” (We’re willing to go out on a limb here and suggest she’s referring to her marriages to ex-husbands Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, and her broken engagement to Ben Affleck)!

Back to that song, “El Anillo,” which she sings in Spanish. We tracked down the English translation and, wow — she’s driving home that marriage hint with a sledgehammer! J.Lo sings, “You treat me like a princess and you give me what I want. You have the bat and the strength I need. When we’re all alone, I lack nothing. I give you a 13 out of 10 when we’re in bed.”

And just in case you missed the baseball reference, she also croons, “You hit a home run with the third base.” As for that chorus, J.Lo’s message is crystal clear, “But…when will I get the ring?” So, when Alex? When will Jennifer get that ring? We wanna know too.