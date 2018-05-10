Does Sammi Regret Skipping ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ After Ronnie’s ‘Love’ Confession?

Is Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola sad she’s missing out on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’?! Not exactly, according to an insider! Here’s why!

Loving Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as much as us!? Of course you are! It’s been a wild ride, especially considering Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s reckless decisions. However, thanks to sources, we’re learning that Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, 31, isn’t second-guessing skipping out on this season in Miami! “Sammi isn’t regretting her decision to go back on the show at all. She knew if she went back on it would be toxic,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Just look at how everything is unfolding with Ronnie. She would have been thrown into this cheating drama for no reason just being for attached to the show.”

Let’s remember, these comments arrive after Ronnie admitted on the show that he still cares for Sammi. In fact, he hinted that he considers her the “love of his life“! However, the source says she isn’t interested. “She’s so happy that she didn’t do the show now. She’s happy with her life and has moved on with her boyfriend. He’s the one,” the insider added, referring to her BF Christian Biscardi. “They have a great life together and have their own business. She doesn’t regret not going back on for a second.”

As for the drama the insider is referring to: Ronnie met a flirtatious woman at a club and brought her back to the house. Then, the pair went into the bathroom and closed the door. All the while, his then-girlfriend Jen Harley was pregnant with their first child. Afterward, he swore up and down that he didn’t do anything wrong, but the circumstances don’t look good. To make matters worse, video surfaced of Ronnie dancing with the woman at the club, which Jen could definitely stumble upon.

As we previously reported, Ronnie and Jen have since welcomed a baby girl together, Ariana Sky, and ended their relationship following a messy and highly publicized fight on Instagram in which they exchanged vicious insults. The war of words went down on April 29 and included Ronnie calling out his girlfriend for keeping “sex videos” from a past relationship. That’s when Jen called him a “coke head” and he called her a “natural born hoe.” Afterward, video surfaced of Ronnie and Jen getting in a physical altercation. Very scary.

So, although we’re definitely sad we’re not seeing Sammi palling around with her old friends, we can certainly see why she decided to skip this drama-filled season.