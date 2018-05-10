‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo: Saying Goodbye To Jessica Capshaw & Sarah Drew Felt ‘Like A Death’

Ellen Pompeo is devastated that longtime ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ stars Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew have been written off the show. She tells us EXCLUSIVELY how it was like ‘a death.’

Grey’s Anatomy fans — as well as veteran actresses Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew — were completely floored when it was announced that their characters Dr. Arizona Robbins and Dr. April Kepner were being written off the show following season 14. It was especially hard on the show’s namesake Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey. The 48-year-old star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “Two characters are leaving, it was a nightmare! It’s like a death in a way, you know? It’s difficult on so many different levels. It’s difficult for them, it’s difficult for us, for the show runner who had to make the decision. The fans made it so much worse. The fans threw so much negativity in it which is like everything we try not to promote on the show.”

Some fans pointed the finger at Ellen for her successfully negotiating a big pay bump, paying her $20 million for two more seasons. That couldn’t have been further from the truth as Ellen’s salary had nothing to do with the creative decision by producers to let the longtime stars go. Showrunners simply felt like the characters had exhausted their story potential, but it really hurt Ellen that some viewers got really nasty about the terminations.

“Our show is like all about inclusivity and love and compassion for human beings. And, to find out that some of our fans are the nastiest little trolls on the planet was really hurtful. It’s like, ‘Ugh, what are we making this show for, guys? Can’t you understand the messages that we’re trying to put out into the world and what we’re all trying to do, including these two girls [Capshaw and Drew]. You think you’re fans and you love the show and you’re standing up for these actresses, but you’re all acting so ugly;’ It’s the exact opposite of what we’re trying to do with this show. It was really hard,” she tells us. The show is going into its season 14 penultimate episode on May 10 so there should still be two episodes left where fans can enjoy Jessica and Sarah’s talents.

It’s easy because I love these products. I lather them on myself all the time. Before I was introduced to this company, I had already used the products because I think they’re better for you than perfume. I think perfumes are very alcohol based, toxic and very bad for you. I use all natural baby products on my kids, so this partnership made sense for me. Then I learned about the company and the mission statement, and they grow their own farms and herbs. They’re trying to take care of the farmers and build schools for the farmers’ kids.” In addition to her work both in front of and behind the camera on Grey’s (Ellen has directed several episodes and was upped to producer this season), she’s entered into a partnership with Young Living Essential Oils . She explains. “