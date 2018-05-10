Donald Trump Jr Reportedly Dating Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, 2 Mos. After Split From Wife

Two months after his wife filed for divorce, Donald Trump Jr. has moved on with Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to a new report. Here’s the latest on his rumored budding romance!

Donald Trump Jr, 40, wasted no time moving on after his split from wife, Vanessa Trump, in March! The eldest son of Donald Trump is now dating Fox News host, Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, according to Page Six. The paper reports that the two have been seeing each other for a “few weeks” not, although Don’s divorce from Vanessa has not been finalized. “They are having a great time,” a source says. “While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoy’s Kimberly’s company.” Don and Vanessa have five children together.

Kimberly and Don Jr. were spotted arriving to a party together on May 6, and left the event together to enjoy a late dinner at the end of the night. As a host of The Five, Kimberly is a vocal supporter of President Trump, and it was even reported in 2016 that she was being considered for the position of his press secretary. However, she still had a contract with Fox News at the time, which she was not willing to give up. She signed a long-term contract extension with the network in 2017. Kimberly’s name may also sound familiar because she was briefly linked to former White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, last fall.

Meanwhile, Don and Vanessa announced their decision to end their 12-year marriage in March. Shortly after the split, Don made headlines when it was reported that he allegedly had a months-long affair with Aubrey O’Day at the end of 2011 and beginning of 2012. Vanessa was pregnant with the pair’s fourth child in the midst of the alleged tryst.

Don reportedly called off his alleged relationship with Aubrey when Vanessa found e-mails exchanged between them and confronted him about it. Both the 40-year-old and Danity Kane singer have yet to comment about the rumored romance.