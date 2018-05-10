‘Bill Nye Saves The World’ Sneak Peek: Karlie Kloss Takes A Trip To A Vegetable Bunker

Bill Nye is saving the world, and so is Karlie Kloss! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the third season of Netflix’s ‘Bill Nye Saves the World’ featuring Karlie learning all about a bunker that grows vegetables!

Karlie Kloss is returning to Bill Nye Saves the World as a special correspondent. In our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the third season, she goes to the Japan Plant Factory Association to check out the greenhouses and the research that’s happening there. At these greenhouses, one of which is a bunker, the scientists don’t use any soil to grow the plants.

The bunker is “built to grow food that will withstand natural disasters,” according to Eri Hayashi of the Japan Plant Factory Association. The greenhouses are growing 250,000 plants per year. “The scientists here are doing cutting edge research on how specific colors of light will change the growth, the flavor, and even the texture of the vegetables they produce,” Karlie says.

Bill Nye Saves the World season 3 will premiere May 11 on Netflix. The third season will consist of 6 episodes . This time around, the beloved Bill Nye will tackle topics from a scientific point of view, dispelling myths, and refuting anti-scientific claims. He’ll explore the truth behind evolution, how climate change will impact foods of the future, if it’s really possible to “cheat death,” the truth behind addiction, what will need to happen to avoid wars starting over water, and what our pets can teach us about being human. For those of you who grew up watching Bill Nye the Science Guy, you know these episodes are going to be full of fun, while also being educational.

Other guests this season include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Margaret Cho, Maria Bamford, and Paul F. Tompkins. Michael Ian Black will also be back with his “Mad Scientists!” segment. Make sure you tune in and see what you can learn!