Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Share Steamy Kiss In Cannes After His Split With Selena Gomez

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd were spotted getting very friendly at a party & they didn’t care who saw them. We’ve got the video and pic to prove it.

Bella Hadid, 21, and The Weeknd, 28, were spotted getting cozy at a party in Cannes on May 10, and fans can’t get enough of it. The model and the singer hugged it out, even though he reportedly broke her heart by moving on from her with Selena Gomez, 25, soon after their November 2016 split. And there were plenty of cell phones around to capture the moment on camera, proving that any issues they may have had are things of the past.

Bella and The Weeknd’s public reunion took place at the glitzy Magnum x Alexander Wang bash. Videos popped up on Twitter taken by multiple fellow partygoers. In a couple of shots tweeted by Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times, they could be seen talking very closely with their arms around each other. The journalist captioned the pictures, “The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are in the middle of the room being super PDAish.” In another clip tweeted by fans, the former couple were deep in conversation with another girl and looked very relaxed in each other’s company.

In yet another clip, they found sometime to sit down and chat – just the two of them – while the party buzzed around them. Could this mean that a reunion is in the cards? Or are they just very friendly exes? Fans were thrilled with the news.

May 10: Bella and Abel Tesfaye at the Magnum x Alexander Wang party in Cannes. #MagnumCannes pic.twitter.com/z0pG4MJegB — Hadid News (@HadidNews) May 10, 2018

May 10: Bella and Abel Tesfaye at the Magnum x Alexander Wang party in Cannes. #MagnumCannes pic.twitter.com/ALxCVY6ttA — Hadid News (@HadidNews) May 10, 2018

One person tweeted, “I love them together, friends or whatever they are I love it.” Another tweeted a photo of them talking very closely together and wrote, “Y’all better be sucking face.” Another overjoyed fan wrote, “This literally made my day. I’m about to cry.” The cozy moment between the former lovers came weeks after Bella shot down rumors that she was spotted making out with her ex at Coachella. And it comes just days after Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid embraced Selena when they bumped into each other at the Met Gala in New York on May 7. We’re so pleased that everyone is getting along so well – for now at least.