Ariana Grande Gushes Over ‘Best Friend In The World’ Mac Miller After Split

Ariana Grande’s split from Mac Miller may be the most drama-free breakup in pop history! The singer posted a sweet message about her ex HOURS after split was announced. Check out what she said.

Ariana Grande fans were shocked on May 9 when it was revealed that the 24-year-old had split from her boyfriend of two years, rapper Mac Miller, 26. But the “No More Tears Left To Cry” singer just demonstrated that you can breakup in a sweet and loving way and we can’t get over how incredibly nice she is. On May 10, Ariana posted a photo of the two of them together, along with a message gushing about how much she still loves – and will always love – her boyfriend turned best friend.

“Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet, Malcolm McCormick,” she wrote. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times, regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!” She added, “Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment it’s not you.” Then, in what seems to be a message directed specifically at Mac, she wrote, “I can’t wait to know and support you forever and I’m so proud of you!”

That’s all very sweet but the message doesn’t explain exactly why they broke up. Sources close to the now former couple claimed that it was – the oldest showbiz excuse in the book – busy schedules that led to the split, according to TMZ.

The insiders also claimed that the two will remain best friends. With this message Ariana has confirmed that, as far as she’s concerned, her ex BF is now officially her BFF. Maybe Ariana and Mac could teach their peers a thing or two about how to keep a breakup nice, civilized and without controversy. Or is that wishful thinking?